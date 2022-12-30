Menu

Toronto hosts Phoenix on home losing streak

S&P/TSX composite down in morning trading despite telecom boost, U.S. markets also down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2022 11:48 am
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, with mild losses in most sectors partially offset by gains in telecom on news that the Competition Tribunal has dismissed a challenge to Rogers Communications Inc.’s takeover of Shaw Communications Inc., while U.S. markets were also down.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 65.07 points at 19,420.82.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 272.82 points at 32,947.98. The S&P 500 index was down 35.77 points at 3,813.51, while the Nasdaq composite was down 108.97 points at 10,369.12.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite up 200 points, U.S. markets also rise with Nasdaq up 2.6 per cent

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.87 US compared with 73.78 cents US on Thursday.

The February crude contract was up 56 cents at US$78.96 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 12 cents at US$4.44 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$3.50 at US$1,822.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.80 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

