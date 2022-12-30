Saskatoon police seek public’s help in homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police are requesting the public’s help in gathering information about the city’s most recent homicide.

The body of Randy Jack Gunn, 50 was found unresponsive in the north alley of the 300 block of 20th Street West.

It was the city’s 12th homicide incident and 13th homicide death of 2022.

If anyone has information in relation to the investigation, they are asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at (306) 975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. In an emergency, call 911 immediately.