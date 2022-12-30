Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Toronto hosts Phoenix on home losing streak

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon police seek public’s help in homicide investigation

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted December 30, 2022 11:47 am
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
File / Global News

Saskatoon police are requesting the public’s help in gathering information about the city’s most recent homicide.

The body of Randy Jack Gunn, 50 was found unresponsive in the north alley of the 300 block of 20th Street West.

Read more: Man dies after altercation with another resident at Saskatchewan continuing care home

It was the city’s 12th homicide incident and 13th homicide death of 2022.

If anyone has information in relation to the investigation, they are asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at (306) 975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. In an emergency, call 911 immediately.

Saskatchewan NewsHomicideSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsCrime StoppersSaskatoon HomicideSaskatoon CrimeCrime Newssaskatoon policed serice
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers