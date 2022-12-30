Menu

Weather

Fog advisories issued for parts of central Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 30, 2022 12:15 am
A map of Alberta with areas shaded in grey indicating where a fog advisory was in effect on Dec. 29, 2022. View image in full screen
A map of Alberta with areas shaded in grey indicating where a fog advisory was in effect on Dec. 29, 2022. CREDIT: https://weather.gc.ca/

Fog advisories were issued in parts of central Alberta on Thursday night, with Environment and Climate Change Canada warning that “near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.”

“Fog patches have formed over portions of the region,” the weather agency said on its website. “Fog will persist through the night with improvement to the visibility coming Friday morning.”

The advisories noted driving in such conditions could be dangerous, especially as visibility had the ability to be “suddenly reduced to near zero.”

READ MORE: Avalanche advisories in effect for much of the Rocky Mountains

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Click to play video: 'Fog envelops Edmonton river valley: ‘What a shot you have there!’'
Fog envelops Edmonton river valley: ‘What a shot you have there!’
