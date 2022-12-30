Fog advisories issued for parts of central Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Fog advisories were issued in parts of central Alberta on Thursday night, with Environment and Climate Change Canada warning that “near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.”

“Fog patches have formed over portions of the region,” the weather agency said on its website. “Fog will persist through the night with improvement to the visibility coming Friday morning.”

The advisories noted driving in such conditions could be dangerous, especially as visibility had the ability to be “suddenly reduced to near zero.”

READ MORE: Avalanche advisories in effect for much of the Rocky Mountains

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Story continues below advertisement