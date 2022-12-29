Nanton, Alta. man facing 2nd-degree-murder charge following multiple stabbings

A Nanton, Alta., man is facing several charges, including murder, after a stabbing spree Tuesday.
In a news release Thursday, RCMP said emergency crews were called to a home on 21 Street around 7 p.m. where they found a 54-year-old woman dead.
A 32-year-old woman, along with two men, aged 55 and 36, were injured and rushed to hospital.
As a result of the investigation, RCMP have charged 45-year-old Ryan Kelly Sutherland with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and failure to comply with release conditions.
Sutherland has been remanded in custody with his next court date set for Jan. 4 at Fort Macleod Provincial Court.
