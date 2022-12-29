Man dies after altercation with another resident at Saskatchewan continuing care home

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly man, 78, has died at a continuing care home in Meadow Lake, Sask., after an altercation took place between two residents at the home, according to Meadow Lake RCMP.

At around 9 p.m., Tuesday, officers responded to a report of the deceased male, according to a news release. Staff had located him injured and while they assisted him, the man went into ‘medical distress’ and was pronounced dead by EMS.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes continues to investigate the circumstances of this sudden death and an autopsy on the deceased male is scheduled for the coming days.

No charges have been laid and investigators do not believe there is a risk to public safety.