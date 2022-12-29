Menu

Crime

Man dies after altercation with another resident at Saskatchewan continuing care home

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted December 29, 2022 3:50 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Police in southern B.C. are investigating three separate homicides over a 24-hour period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An elderly man, 78, has died at a continuing care home in Meadow Lake, Sask., after an altercation took place between two residents at the home, according to Meadow Lake RCMP.

At around 9 p.m., Tuesday, officers responded to a report of the deceased male, according to a news release. Staff had located him injured and while they assisted him, the man went into ‘medical distress’ and was pronounced dead by EMS.

Read more: Sask. police officers’ mental health concerns heightened after death of Ontario officer

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes continues to investigate the circumstances of this sudden death and an autopsy on the deceased male is scheduled for the coming days.

No charges have been laid and investigators do not believe there is a risk to public safety.

