What to do with your Christmas tree in Winnipeg

The City of Winnipeg wants your old Christmas tree.

The city’s Let’s Chip In tree recycling program kicked off this week and will be accepting your slightly used Christmas trees at drop-off locations around Winnipeg until Saturday.

The trees will be chipped into mulch, which residents can pick up for free to use for projects. While there is no limit, the city asks Winnipeggers to only take as much as they need.

The mulch will be found at participating Let’s Chip In depots starting in early January.

The city asks that all Christmas trees dropped off at depots not be bagged, and have all decorations, tinsel, stands and plastic tree bags removed.

It’s also a good idea to make sure all the presents have been removed from under the tree and opened before recycling.

Last year the city says 5,338 trees were dropped off, leading to the creation of roughly 24 tonnes of chips.

A full list of Let’s Chip In drop-off locations can be found on the city’s website.