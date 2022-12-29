Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

What to do with your Christmas tree in Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 29, 2022 11:06 am
Click to play video: 'What to do with your Christmas tree?'
What to do with your Christmas tree?
Looking to get rid of your Christmas tree? Here's where you can drop it off:

The City of Winnipeg wants your old Christmas tree.

The city’s Let’s Chip In tree recycling program kicked off this week and will be accepting your slightly used Christmas trees at drop-off locations around Winnipeg until Saturday.

Read more: Winnipeg Christmas tree supply to meet demand this year despite North American shortage, supplier says

The trees will be chipped into mulch, which residents can pick up for free to use for projects. While there is no limit, the city asks Winnipeggers to only take as much as they need.

The mulch will be found at participating Let’s Chip In depots starting in early January.

Click to play video: 'Illegal Christmas tree cutting operation busted in Manitoba, trees donated to Ukrainian refugees'
Illegal Christmas tree cutting operation busted in Manitoba, trees donated to Ukrainian refugees

The city asks that all Christmas trees dropped off at depots not be bagged, and have all decorations, tinsel, stands and plastic tree bags removed.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

It’s also a good idea to make sure all the presents have been removed from under the tree and opened before recycling.

Read more: People line up for Christmas tree at Winnipeg’s 67th Scout Group annual sale

Last year the city says 5,338 trees were dropped off, leading to the creation of roughly 24 tonnes of chips.

A full list of Let’s Chip In drop-off locations can be found on the city’s website.

City of WinnipegRecyclingChristmas TreeChristmas tree disposalMulchLet's Chip Inwinnipeg christmas trees
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers