Canada

Canada Soccer becomes latest to join Ottawa’s Abuse-Free Sport program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2022 6:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Sporting bodies have until May 2023 to sign up with sport integrity commissioner: minister'
Sporting bodies have until May 2023 to sign up with sport integrity commissioner: minister
Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge said Tuesday that sporting bodies have until May 2023 to sign up with the sport integrity commissioner and negotiations were underway with the office. It comes amid reports the new commissioner cannot investigate complaints about abuse and mistreatment as so few sporting bodies have agreed to work with her office so far. – Oct 25, 2022

Canada Soccer is the latest national sports organization to sign an agreement to join Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government’s program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport.

The governing body for soccer will have access to the new Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which is the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport, following a transition period that will end no later than March 1.

Canada Soccer is also fully adopting the University Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport (UCCMS).

Read more: Push for safe sport reporting complicated by non-disclosure agreements for athletes

Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge has given national sport organizations a deadline of April to sign on with OSIC, or risk losing federal funding.

Athletes in numerous sports including gymnastics, bobsled and skeleton have been vocal about maltreatment in their sports, amid what St-Onge has called a “safe-sport crisis” in Canada.

Canada Soccer participants who have experienced or witnessed abuse will have access to the organization’s independent third-party services until March 1.

Click to play video: 'Former player and whistleblower reacts to MLS investigation findings'
Former player and whistleblower reacts to MLS investigation findings
© 2022 The Canadian Press

