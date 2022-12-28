Menu

Crime

Winnipeg roofing company fined after employee injured in fall

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 1:36 pm
home builder on roof View image in full screen
In this file, photo a worker balances on a steep roof as he lays down shingles on a roof on a new house. Officials in Manitoba say a Winnipeg-based roofing company has been fined under the Workplace Safety and Health Act after a worker fell from a roof in March 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

A Winnipeg roofing company has been fined more than two years after after a worker was injured in a fall from a roof.

Workplace Safety and Health says the Norwin Roofing Ltd. employee had been clearing debris off a roof in March 2020 when he fell roughly 20 feet to the ground below.

Read more: Demolition company facing $25K in fines after Winnipeg woman fatally struck by dump truck

The worker hit a small roof portion while falling, which left them with internal injuries as well as rib and spinal fractures, the province said in a Wednesday media release.

Earlier this month, Norwin Roofing Ltd. pleaded guilty to failing to ensure that a worker used a fall protection system while working at heights where a guardrail had been removed, under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

Story continues below advertisement

The courts have ordered Norwin Roofing Ltd. to pay a fine of $24,000.

