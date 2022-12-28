Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario pharmacists can prescribe for 13 common ailments as of Jan. 1

By Nicole Ireland The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2022 12:13 pm
A lab technician prepares a prescription at a pharmacy in Quebec City, Thursday, March 8, 2012. As of Jan. 1 pharmacists in Ontario will be allowed to prescribe treatments for 13 common conditions including pink eye, acid reflux and cold sores. View image in full screen
A lab technician prepares a prescription at a pharmacy in Quebec City, Thursday, March 8, 2012. As of Jan. 1 pharmacists in Ontario will be allowed to prescribe treatments for 13 common conditions including pink eye, acid reflux and cold sores. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

As of Jan. 1 pharmacists in Ontario will be allowed to prescribe treatments for 13 common conditions including pink eye, acid reflux and cold sores.

The province’s ministry of health issued a reminder of the previously announced move on Wednesday, noting the service will be free with a health card.

Unlike several other provinces, pharmacists in Ontario have not previously been authorized to prescribe medications, except for the COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid.

Read more: Ontario pharmacists allowed to prescribe Paxlovid for COVID-19 treatment

Ontario pharmacists will also be allowed to write prescriptions as needed for hay fever, menstrual cramps, hemorrhoids and uncomplicated urinary tracts infections.

Trending Now
Trending Now

They will also be allowed to prescribe antibiotics after tick bites to prevent Lyme disease.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry says pharmacy prescribing will help free up doctors “to provide care for more complex needs, helping to reduce wait times for these services.”

In some provinces, patients pay out of pocket when they’re assessed by a pharmacist for a prescription, the Canadian Pharmacists Association says.

The move comes as Ontario hospitals and clinics have been hit hard with a surge in viral illnesses.

COVID-19OntarioPharmacyPaxlovidPharmacistsOntario PharmacistsPink Eyecold soresmedication ontariopharmacists medicationpharmacists ontario
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers