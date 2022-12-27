Menu

Crime

Detainee dies in B.C. immigration detention centre on Christmas Day

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 27, 2022 6:50 pm
The CBSA Immigration Holding Centre in Surrey, B.C. View image in full screen
The CBSA Immigration Holding Centre in Surrey, B.C. Google Street View

A detainee being held at the Immigration Holding Centre in Surrey, B.C., died on Christmas Day, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) confirmed Tuesday.

In a media release, the CBSA said the detainee was found unresponsive and on-site medical personnel were unable to revive them.

Read more: B.C. ending immigration detention deal with federal border agency

The CBSA said it has notified the person’s next of kin, but it is not releasing their identity for privacy reasons.

The agency said it was conducting its own review of the death and the Surrey RCMP and BC Coroners Service are also conducting their own investigations.

“The health and safety of those in our care is of paramount importance to the CBSA. We take this responsibility very seriously,” it said.

Read more: Exclusive: 12 years later, details emerge about Libyan man who died of heroin overdose in CBSA custody

The agency said it would not be commenting further on the death.

Global News is seeking further information from the RCMP.

