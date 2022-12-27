Detainee dies in B.C. immigration detention centre on Christmas Day

Send this page to someone via email

A detainee being held at the Immigration Holding Centre in Surrey, B.C., died on Christmas Day, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) confirmed Tuesday.

In a media release, the CBSA said the detainee was found unresponsive and on-site medical personnel were unable to revive them.

The CBSA said it has notified the person’s next of kin, but it is not releasing their identity for privacy reasons.

1:27 Protest held outside CBSA Vancouver office over claims of Islamaphobia

The agency said it was conducting its own review of the death and the Surrey RCMP and BC Coroners Service are also conducting their own investigations.

Story continues below advertisement

“The health and safety of those in our care is of paramount importance to the CBSA. We take this responsibility very seriously,” it said.

The agency said it would not be commenting further on the death.

Global News is seeking further information from the RCMP.