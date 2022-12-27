Menu

Health

Quebec union warns of crisis-level staffing shortage at emergency call centres

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 27, 2022 11:46 am
A file photo of an Urgences Santé ambulance in Montreal. View image in full screen
A file photo of an Urgences Santé ambulance in Montreal. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

The union representing workers in Quebec’s pre-hospital emergency care sector is calling for more financial resources to avert what it describes as a “catastrophic” breakdown in services.

The president of the Fédération des employés du Préhospitalier du Québec (FPHQ) says emergency call centres are struggling with a staff shortage that has become unsustainable.

Daniel Chouinard says a lack of personnel is increasing response times, including for 911 calls, which means ambulances are taking more time to deploy.

Read more: 811 pediatric line extended across Quebec as ERs face ‘difficult’ holiday season

He says some workers are working more than 70 hours a week, and some are quitting due to the poor working conditions.

The union, whose workers include paramedics and dispatchers, have been without a contract for the last nine months.

Story continues below advertisement

Chouinard says the call centre workers are paid only $21.37 per hour, which doesn’t reflect the difficulty of the job or their specialized knowledge of health services and emergency situations.

He’s urging the Quebec government to sign a new contract to restore some stability in the sector and avoid service disruptions.

Click to play video: 'Quebec expands 811 pediatric line to help ease burden on emergency rooms'
Quebec expands 811 pediatric line to help ease burden on emergency rooms
© 2022 The Canadian Press

