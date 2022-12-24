Christmas Eve shopping plans put on ice as Kingston hit with massive storm

Send this page to someone via email

It was the day before Christmas, and all across the city, nary an open store in sight. There are white-out conditions in numerous areas around the city of Kingston — not that there’s anywhere to go, since most stores are either closed or were forced to close due to power outages.

The Cataraqui mall closed its doors Saturday, and anyone looking to go out of town will find the 401 closed from Oshawa to Quebec.

Neighbouring areas don’t appear to be doing much better, as Loyalist, as well as Lennox & Addington, have both declared a state of emergency. Numerous other townships have shut down their roads.

Hydro one is reporting thousands of power outages across the area and Kingston transit suspended service on all routes until further notice. So while it isn’t the Christmas Eve most expected, it’s shaping up to be one most won’t soon forget.