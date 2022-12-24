IN PHOTOS: Winter storm blasts much of Canada as Christmas approaches

Send this page to someone via email

A severe winter storm has left much of Canada battered on Christmas weekend with weather warnings in place across the country.

Flights have been cancelled at major airports in Ontario, Quebec and B.C., and sections of provincial highways have been closed off due to hazardous driving conditions, impacting holiday travel plans for many Canadians.

Environment Canada has urged people to check the local forecast and exercise extreme caution when driving or walking on icy surfaces.

Here’s a look at how Canada’s provinces are faring in the storm.

Ontario

Weather warnings issued by Environment Canada remained in effect for much of Ontario on Saturday, including Toronto and Ottawa.

As of Saturday noon, over 75,000 Hydro One customers were affected by power outages in Ontario as workers continued their efforts to restore power.

View image in full screen A streetcar driver works to clear ice from a track switch during a snowstorm in Toronto on Friday, December 23, 2022. A winter storm warning is in place for most of southern Ontario. Arlyn McAdorey/ The Canadian Press

A winter weather travel advisory also remains in place for the City of Toronto. Environment Canada issued the advisory early Saturday morning, saying strong wind gusts between 70 and 80 km/h are possible.

A Significant Weather Event, declared by the city of Ottawa on Thursday, remains in place as well.

View image in full screen A person makes their way through the Sandy Hill neighbourhood of Ottawa, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

In a statement emailed to Global News on Saturday, Via Rail said several of its trains in the Quebec City to Windsor corridor had been immobilized “due to extreme weather conditions,” which includes train numbers 55, 59, 69, 669, 79, 48, 54, 68 and 668.

A young man and his diabetic grandmother haven’t slept on their journey from Kingston to Toronto via Rail. She’s 75 years old and hasn’t eaten proper food for hours. She’s shaking and hyperventilating. pic.twitter.com/yXWQA3XrW8 — Ahmar Khan (@AhmarSKhan) December 24, 2022

Quebec

Storm surge warnings have been in place for northern and southern Quebec since the province was hit by a snowstorm on Thursday evening.

In Quebec, approximately 355,256 Hydro Quebec customers were affected by power outages caused by extreme weather as of early Saturday morning.

View image in full screen A Hydro Quebec truck is shown in an area without power in Montreal, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, following the winter storm. Graham Hughes/ The Canadian Press

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (Science) and the Meteorological Service of Canada issued a joint-warning concerning coastal floods for the Quebec region on Saturday, saying higher than normal water levels are expected near the shore on Saturday afternoon.

View image in full screen Fallen branches block a street in Montreal, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, following a winter storm in the region. Graham Hughes/ The Canadian Press

Along the coast in and around Quebec City, Montmagny and Charlevoix, Que., there is a risk of minor flooding, the statement said.

1:51 Driving on Quebec roads as winter storm slams the province

Atlantic Canada

More than 48,700 customers in the Maritimes were without power early Saturday afternoon, down from more than 90,000 earlier in the day.

Environment Canada also forecast rain and powerful gusts of wind through Christmas Eve in the Maritimes, with the storm anticipated to move into Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday night.

View image in full screen Pedestrians brave heavy wind and rain on the waterfront in Halifax on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Darren Calabrese/ The Canadian Press

According to the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization (NBEMO), “a storm with rain, snow, strong gusts and elevated water levels” is forecast for Saturday.

High storm surge levels and large waves are expected to impact the coast of New Brunswick Saturday afternoon.

3:25 Winter wallop: Atlantic Canada dealing with aftermath of multi-day blizzard

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather statement for King County, Queen County and Prince County in Prince Edward Island.

Currently, around 2,000 Maritimes Electric customers are experiencing power outages in Prince Edward Island.

British Columbia

In B.C., freezing rain poured over parts of Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland, with Environment Canada saying the Metro Vancouver area could see 25 to 50 millimetres of rain on Saturday.

On Vancouver Island, as much as 125 millimetres of rain is expected.

View image in full screen A cyclist navigates through the snow on an unplowed Robson Street as freezing rain falls in downtown Vancouver, on Friday, December 23, 2022. Darryl Dyck/ The Canadian Press

The weather agency has warned that heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas.

B.C.’s river forecast centre has issued a flood watch for the Englishman River and South Vancouver Island and a high streamflow advisory for Vancouver Island, the south coast, and the lower mainland.

View image in full screen A woman carries a dog in her arms as freezing rain falls in downtown Vancouver, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Darryl Dyck/ The Canadian Press

— With files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson and Ahmar Khan, and The Canadian Press