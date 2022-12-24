IN PHOTOS: Winter storm blasts much of Canada as Christmas approaches

A severe winter storm has left much of Canada battered on Christmas weekend with weather warnings in place across the country.
Flights have been cancelled at major airports in Ontario, Quebec and B.C., and sections of provincial highways have been closed off due to hazardous driving conditions, impacting holiday travel plans for many Canadians.
Environment Canada has urged people to check the local forecast and exercise extreme caution when driving or walking on icy surfaces.
Here’s a look at how Canada’s provinces are faring in the storm.
Ontario
Weather warnings issued by Environment Canada remained in effect for much of Ontario on Saturday, including Toronto and Ottawa.
As of Saturday noon, over 75,000 Hydro One customers were affected by power outages in Ontario as workers continued their efforts to restore power.
A winter weather travel advisory also remains in place for the City of Toronto. Environment Canada issued the advisory early Saturday morning, saying strong wind gusts between 70 and 80 km/h are possible.
A Significant Weather Event, declared by the city of Ottawa on Thursday, remains in place as well.
In a statement emailed to Global News on Saturday, Via Rail said several of its trains in the Quebec City to Windsor corridor had been immobilized “due to extreme weather conditions,” which includes train numbers 55, 59, 69, 669, 79, 48, 54, 68 and 668.
Quebec
Storm surge warnings have been in place for northern and southern Quebec since the province was hit by a snowstorm on Thursday evening.
In Quebec, approximately 355,256 Hydro Quebec customers were affected by power outages caused by extreme weather as of early Saturday morning.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada (Science) and the Meteorological Service of Canada issued a joint-warning concerning coastal floods for the Quebec region on Saturday, saying higher than normal water levels are expected near the shore on Saturday afternoon.
Along the coast in and around Quebec City, Montmagny and Charlevoix, Que., there is a risk of minor flooding, the statement said.
Atlantic Canada
More than 48,700 customers in the Maritimes were without power early Saturday afternoon, down from more than 90,000 earlier in the day.
Environment Canada also forecast rain and powerful gusts of wind through Christmas Eve in the Maritimes, with the storm anticipated to move into Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday night.
According to the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization (NBEMO), “a storm with rain, snow, strong gusts and elevated water levels” is forecast for Saturday.
High storm surge levels and large waves are expected to impact the coast of New Brunswick Saturday afternoon.
Environment Canada has also issued a special weather statement for King County, Queen County and Prince County in Prince Edward Island.
Currently, around 2,000 Maritimes Electric customers are experiencing power outages in Prince Edward Island.
British Columbia
In B.C., freezing rain poured over parts of Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland, with Environment Canada saying the Metro Vancouver area could see 25 to 50 millimetres of rain on Saturday.
On Vancouver Island, as much as 125 millimetres of rain is expected.
The weather agency has warned that heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas.
B.C.’s river forecast centre has issued a flood watch for the Englishman River and South Vancouver Island and a high streamflow advisory for Vancouver Island, the south coast, and the lower mainland.
— With files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson and Ahmar Khan, and The Canadian Press
