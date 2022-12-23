RCMP seek suspects in connection with Beaumont home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP is asking the public for tips as they try to find three armed suspects involved in a home invasion south of Edmonton.

In a news release issued Friday afternoon, police said the break-in occurred overnight in Beaumont.

“The victims report that they woke up to a loud crash and three unknown males entered their home brandishing weapons,” the RCMP said, adding the home invasion occurred at 12:30 a.m. Friday.

“After demanding and taking items from the homeowners, it appears that the suspects realized that they were in the wrong home and left.”

Police said the suspects left the home and drove away in a light-coloured SUV crossover, believed to be a Hyundai Kona.

Later on Friday morning, the RCMP said a “similar vehicle” was found burnt south of Beaumont. They added the vehicle is believed to have been stolen in south Edmonton on Dec. 9.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the suspects is described as being skinny and between five-foot-seven and six feet tall. He was wearing a navy blue toque and had a scarf over his face. He was also wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black pants.

The other two suspects are described as being the same height and build. They were reportedly wearing dark clothing.

You can view photos of the suspect and the suspect vehicle at the bottom of this article.

Anyone with information about the suspects, suspect vehicle or the home invasion itself can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or contact them online.

1 2 View image in gallery mode The RCMP is asking the public for tips as they try to find three armed suspects involved in a home invasion in Beaumont, Alta., on Dec. 23, 2022. Supplied by RCMP 2 2 View image in gallery mode The RCMP is asking the public for tips as they try to find three armed suspects and a suspect vehicle involved in a home invasion in Beaumont, Alta., on Dec. 23, 2022. Supplied by RCMP