Emergency departments in Oliver, Keremeos to undergo temporary weekend closures

Emergency departments at two hospitals in B.C.’s Southern Interior will undergo temporary closures this weekend.

Interior Health announced the closures on Friday, citing staff issues for emergency departments at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver and South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos.

For South Okanagan General Hospital, Interior Health says emergency services will be unavailable from Saturday evening, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m., to Sunday morning, Dec. 25, at 8 a.m.

The emergency department in Oliver is normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The health authority said the closure is due to limited physician and nursing availability, and that patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital.

“During this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital,” said Interior Health.

In Keremeos, the emergency department at South Similkameen Health Centre will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Interior Health says the closure is due to limited nursing availability, and that patients in the area can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital.

“During this time, all other community health services will continue as normal at the South Similkameen Health Centre,” said Interior Health.

The health agency added that people who need life-threatening emergency care should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

