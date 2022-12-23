Kevin Klein sworn in as MLA for Kirkfield Park

Send this page to someone via email

Kevin Klein is now officially a member of the Manitoba Legislature.

The former Winnipeg city councillor and third-place finisher in the city’s recent mayoral race, was officially sworn in as MLA for Kirkfield Park Friday.

“I’m thrilled to represent Manitobans once again,” said Klein in a release from the Manitoba Progressive Conservative caucus.

“This area is very close to my heart, and we’ve accomplished a lot together already. I will continue to listen, advocate and work for the residents of Kirkfield Park.”

The byelection in Kirkfield Park was held Dec. 13 following the resignation of former PC MLA Scott Fielding in June.

The race was seen by many as a referendum on the PC party heading into a 2023 provincial election with low support in the polls.

Klein narrowly won the seat with 161 votes more than his closest competitor, the NDP’s Logan Oxenham.

Before Fielding was elected in 2016, the riding had a brief flirtation with the NDP — electing MLA Sharon Blady from 2007-2016 — but has otherwise been a Tory stronghold since its inception more than four decades ago.

Prior to his run for provincial politics, Klein had represented the Charleswood—Tuxedo—Westwood municipal ward on city council since 2018. He left that role in order to campaign for mayor of Winnipeg in October, a contest won by his former council colleague Scott Gillingham.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said she’s looking forward to working with Klein.

“Kevin has a great track record when it comes to public service, and he will be a valuable member of our PC Caucus,” she said, in the release.

“I look forward to working with him to achieve results on behalf of all Manitobans.”