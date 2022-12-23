4-year-old in critical-but-stable condition after head-on Ajax crash, police say

A 4-year-old girl and her father are in hospital after a serious collision in Ajax on Friday morning, police say.
Durham Regional Police said a collision was reported at Ajax’s Tauntan Road West and Westney Road North intersection around 6:15 a.m.
A grey Ford pickup truck heading west and a gold Volkswagen Jetta driving east were involved in a head-on collision, according to police.
-
‘Crippling blizzard’ expected in parts of southern Ontario, with other alerts issued elsewhere
-
Thousands without power, numerous crashes reported in southern Ontario as winter storm hits
Read more: 69-year-old woman dies in Ajax multi-vehicle collision
Officers said that, as a result, a 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“His 4-year-old daughter was also transported to a Toronto-area trauma unit where she is listed in critical-but-stable condition,” police said Friday.
A second child in the car and the driver of the Ford pickup truck were uninjured.
Police said roads were closed for several hours after the collision while evidence was collected.
Comments