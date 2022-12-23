4-year-old in critical-but-stable condition after head-on Ajax crash, police say

See more sharing options

A 4-year-old girl and her father are in hospital after a serious collision in Ajax on Friday morning, police say.

Durham Regional Police said a collision was reported at Ajax’s Tauntan Road West and Westney Road North intersection around 6:15 a.m.

A grey Ford pickup truck heading west and a gold Volkswagen Jetta driving east were involved in a head-on collision, according to police.

Officers said that, as a result, a 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“His 4-year-old daughter was also transported to a Toronto-area trauma unit where she is listed in critical-but-stable condition,” police said Friday.

A second child in the car and the driver of the Ford pickup truck were uninjured.

Police said roads were closed for several hours after the collision while evidence was collected.