Crime

Former Vaughan condo resident says community tried to help man before his shooting rampage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2022 12:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Candlelight vigil to be held for victims of Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting'
Candlelight vigil to be held for victims of Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting

A woman who used to live in a Toronto-area condo where a resident went on a shooting rampage says she and others tried to help the man with his complaints about the building but he routinely harassed them.

Rosalina Hutchinson served on the condo board of the highrise where 73-year-old Francesco Villi killed five people — three condo board members and two of their spouses — before he was shot dead by police on Sunday.

Court documents show Villi had a lengthy dispute with his condo board and had claimed issues with the electrical room below his unit were affecting his health — a judge rejected his claims.

Read more: Estranged daughters of Vaughan condo gunman say he was ‘abusive husband and father’

Hutchinson says the condo board made upgrades to the electrical room, reached out to Villi’s loved ones in an effort to support him and even called police on occasion to have officers talk to him.

Story continues below advertisement

She says Villi would verbally harass her and other condo board members in the hallways of the building, often using threatening language.

Hutchinson says she felt unsafe around Villi and wishes the community had more resources to help prevent the tragedy

