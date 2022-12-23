Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

S&P/TSX composite up in late Friday morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2022 11:53 am
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading, led higher by gains in the energy sector, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 90.65 points at 19,440.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 59.91 points at 33,087.40. The S&P 500 index was up 9.35 points at 3,831.74, while the Nasdaq composite was down 16.34 points at 10,459.78.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.60 cents US compared with 73.23 cents US on Thursday.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points, U.S. markets also reverse gains

The February crude contract was up US$2.53 at US$80.02 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 12 cents at US$5.05 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The February gold contract was up US$15.30 at US$1,810.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$3.79 a pound.

 

stocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock ExchangeDow JonesS&P/TSX composite indexToronto stock marketDecember 23
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers