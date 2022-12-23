Menu

Vietnam vet wins lottery 6 times, claiming ‘intuition’ helped him score over $2M

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 12:39 pm
Raymond Roberts Sr. holding a fake cheque.
Raymond Roberts Sr. of Massachusetts won over US$2 million after his "intuition" helped him to win the state lottery six times. Getty Images

Sometimes you just get a gut feeling.

That’s exactly what happened to one Massachusetts man when he won the state lottery six times with the same numbers — that, or he’s just really lucky.

Raymond Roberts Sr., a Vietnam veteran, won the US$25,000 ($33,960) Lucky for Life lottery after he successfully matched the first five numbers on all six of his tickets, according to the state lotto. He collected his winnings on Dec. 15.

Read more: 95-year-old man receives 15,000 cards after death of wife, who loved the holidays

Roberts told the lottery it was “intuition” that caused him to purchase six tickets with the same numbers, a combination of birthdays and important anniversaries.

Each winning ticket came with a cash prize of US$390,000 ($529,581). In the end, Roberts walked away with US$1.95 million (over $2.6 million) before taxes, the combination of five of his six winning tickets.

Roberts opted to use the sixth ticket for an annuity option, which will ensure he receives 20 annual payments of US$25,000 ($33,960) before taxation.

The local liquor store Roberts purchased his winning ticket from will also receive a US$30,000 ($40,761) bonus — US$5,000 ($6,792) for every winning ticket.

Kelowna family renting two bedroom apartment wins Lake Life Lottery dream home

Roberts, a resident of Fall River, Mass., has been playing the lottery for over 20 years. He’s used the winning combination of numbers in the past.

Read more: Deck the halls with fur and fluff — Global readers share holiday pet photos

Though Roberts did not disclose how he would spend his winnings, he said he would be buying a motorcycle.

In Canada, some folks have had similar luck.

This month, Toronto resident Nishit Parikh won a $55-million Lotto Max Jackpot. Parikh jokingly said he would use his winnings to “finally afford a house in Toronto.”

