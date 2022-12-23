Temporary homeless shelter in Barrie, Ont. opens amid winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

The County of Simcoe is opening its 50-bed temporary homeless shelter just ahead of the holiday season.

On Friday the shelter officially opened at 20 Rose St. in Barrie, Ont., following the City of Barrie granting the final permit.

The project is a joint endeavour with the County of Simcoe and the City of Barrie and will be run by the Busby Centre.

“The temporary and short-term shelter program will support increased access to basic need sheltering during the coldest months of the year for people who are affected daily by the homelessness and housing crisis that is happening across our city, province and country,” said Sara Peddle, executive director of the Busby Centre.

“Our amazing team of staff and volunteers, as well as partners at the County and City, look forward to working with the community to have the doors open to provide this important service to our unhoused residents during the harsh winter nights ahead.”

Residents would be housed four people to a room with bunk beds and a common area and kitchenette.

The county has also arranged for on-site security during operating hours when the shelter opens and periodic site checks during non-operating hours.

For those experiencing homelessness, if you are looking for shelter beds or assistance, visit the county’s website or call 211.

The temporary shelter site on Rose Street is part of a longer-term plan for affordable housing.

The temporary initiative costs approximately $1.2 million, funded by the county and the City of Barrie.

“We know the past two years have been extremely difficult for many residents,” said Warden Basil Clarke.

“That is why the County and our partners have stepped up to provide more supports and shelter space throughout our entire region than ever before. This is a serious issue, and while it is important that this temporary solution is in place, Council and staff are committed to identifying effective and prudent long-term solutions.”

Warming centre locations across the region for nights when temperatures fall below -15 C are also in place.

Day services are available at the home location of the Busby Centre at 88 Mulcaster St. and the community meals program is available at the Salvation Army Bayside Mission Centre at 16 Bayfield St.