Simcoe County and partners ready warming centres ahead of winter

With winter on its way and the temperature starting to drop, Simcoe County and its municipalities have been working to ensure people without a home have a warm place to stay.

Warming shelters are being set up with the help of area shelters and community partners to help connect those experiencing homelessness with warm, safe and connected services.

Warming centres will be available in Barrie, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Collingwood, and Orillia this winter on nights when the overnight temperature is predicted to fall below -15C for at least two hours.

The county is also working with Alliston and Midland shelters to ensure that winter warming is available.

“We’re pleased to announce that an entire year of work and planning by our staff and partners has paid off, and warming centre locations will be open across the region this winter,” said Warden George Cornell.

“Prior to 2022, the county did not specifically fund warming centre locations within our communities as it was not in the county’s mandate. However, we are happy to assist with this important service in 2022 and for 2023 through one-time pandemic-specific funding and expanding our supports.”

The county said homeless shelter providers, overnight warming services, daytime drop-in services and overnight respite beds at many locations will provide additional choices for individuals opting not to access shelter programs.

People will not be required to enter the shelter program to access drop-in and overnight respite warning programs.

While the shelter system is publicly funded through the county, local shelters are not operated by the public sector. Private and not-for-profit shelters in Simcoe County include:

Elizabeth Fry Society, serving women and gender diverse individuals – Barrie

La Maison Rosewood Shelter, helping women and children – Midland

Salvation Army Bayside Mission, serving men – Barrie

S.H.I.F.T. – Alliston (winter sheltering)

TheBusby Centre – Barrie

The Busby Centre – Collingwood (temporary winter sheltering)

The Guesthouse – Midland

The Lighthouse – Orillia

Youth Haven, serving youth ages 16 to 24 years old – Barrie

In addition to warming centre locations, in December, the county expects to have increased shelter capacity by 50 beds across the region during winter.

A temporary shelter building is being set up in Barrie, which staff say will be operational once the City of Barrie provides final permits and approvals in the coming weeks.

Staff say there is currently space in the shelter system, but if the capacity is reached before the new temporary shelter is up and running, the county will increase the motel voucher program to ensure that anyone who needs a bed has one.

For residents seeking temporary indoor warmth, shelter or support resources, please visit simcoe.ca/findshelter for a complete list of area shelters and support resources. People can call 2-1-1 for assistance or contact the shelter in your community directly for access to shelter services.