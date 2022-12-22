Menu

Sports

Ovechkin stuck at 800 goals, Capitals beat Senators in OT

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 22, 2022 10:20 pm

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex Ovechkin went without a goal for the fourth straight game, while Marcus Johansson scored 2:04 into overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

Ovechkin is stuck at 800 goals, one short of tying Gordie Howe for second place in NHL history behind Wayne Gretzky. The Russian star had two assists.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Sonny Milano also scored for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his first start since sustaining an upper-body injury Dec. 3.

Alex DeBrincat and Drake Batherson scored for Ottawa and Cam Talbot stopped 37 shots. Batherson tied it at 2 with a power-play goal 3:04 into the third period to extend his points streak to 10 games.

Ovechkin looked poised to pick up goal No. 801 as he got a puck past Talbot, but Milano pushed it across the goal line at 5:25 of the second, to give the Capitals a 2-1 edge. Kuznetsov tied it off a pass from Ovechkin on the power play 7:01 into the opening frame.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host Winnipeg on Friday night.

Senators: The Senators were scheduled to host Detroit on Friday, but the game was postponed because of an expected storm. They will host Boston on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

© 2022 The Canadian Press

