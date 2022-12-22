Menu

Crime

Federal prison inmate in Gravenhurst, Ont., charged with first degree murder

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2022 6:53 pm
A federal prison inmate in Ontario has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of another inmate.
A federal prison inmate in Ontario has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of another inmate.

Ontario Provincial Police say 31-year-old Leslie Ma was seriously assaulted Sunday at the Beaver Creek Correctional Facility in Gravenhurst.

Police say Ma, who is from Alberta, died of his injuries in hospital.

Read more: Inmate’s death under investigation by Bracebridge OPP

Police say in a release Thursday that Devon Saunders, who is 54, has been charged and was to appear in Ontario court of justice in Bracebridge.

The OPP, the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service continue to investigate.

The Correctional Service of Canada said on Monday that Ma was serving an almost 10-year sentence for drug offences and it was reviewing the circumstances of his death.

