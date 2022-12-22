Saskatoon motel fire leaves 1 occupant dead

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A fire in the 1800 block of Idylwyld Drive North left one man dead Thursday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a call of a fire at a motel just before 6 a.m. and found one of the suites engulfed in smoke and flames.

Firefighters forced the suite open and found one dead victim inside.

All other occupants of the motel were evacuated, and the building was prepared for ventilation.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Saskatoon Fire Department and the Saskatoon Police Service.

An arson investigator has determined that the cause of the fire was not criminal in nature.

The Saskatchewan’s Coroner Service has joined police officers at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Police will not be releasing the name of the deceased.