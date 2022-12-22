Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Campbellford Memorial Hospital ER to close Christmas Day due to staff shortage

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 12:29 pm
The emergency department at Campbellford Memorial Hospital will be closed on Dec. 25 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. View image in full screen
The emergency department at Campbellford Memorial Hospital will be closed on Dec. 25 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Campbellford Memorial Hospital

The emergency department at Campbellford Memorial Hospital will be closed for most of Christmas Day due to a nursing staff shortage.

The hospital in the Municipality of Trent Hills, Ont., announced Thursday the ER will be closed from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.

“A contingency plan has been implemented to deal with this temporary closure to ensure the impact to patient care is as minimal as possible,” the hospital stated.

EMS and other emergency services have been informed of the temporary closure. During the affected hours, ambulances will transfer patients directly to the closest area hospital that offers emergency medical services.

Read more: Doctors say health system has ‘collapsed’ as patient surges fuel ER closures

“While every effort was made to keep the ED open, including reaching out to our regional partners, the ongoing province-wide shortage of health human resources continues to put a strain on health-care operations throughout our region,” the hospital stated.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Patients requiring emergency care during the closure are advised to call 9-1-1 or to attend the closest hospital that offers emergency services:

  • Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg at 1000 DePalma Dr.
  • Peterborough Regional Health Centre in Peterborough at 1 Hospital Dr.
  • Trenton Memorial Hospital, in Trenton at 242 King St.,
  • Belleville General Hospital in Belleville at 265 Dundas St. E.

Read more: ‘Crippling blizzard’ expected in parts of southern Ontario, with other alerts issued elsewhere

PRHC also stated Wednesday that it continues to experience extremely high patient volumes — both adult and pediatric — as well as higher patient acuity and ongoing staffing shortages. Patients should expect longer than usual wait times in the emergency department.

Click to play video: 'Health care experts warn of holiday hospital staffing shortage'
Health care experts warn of holiday hospital staffing shortage
PRHCPeterborough Regional Health CentreOntario HospitalsEmergency DepartmentOntario HealthcareNorthumberland Hills HospitalNursing ShortageCampbellford Memorial HospitalER ClosureCampbellford Hospital
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers