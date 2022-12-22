Menu

Consumer

S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points in late Thursday morning trading

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2022 12:03 pm
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell more than 200 points in late-morning trading, led lower by losses in the technology, energy and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets also tumbled lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 222.53 points at 19,348.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 456.01 points at 32,920.47. The S&P 500 index was down 70.14 points at 3,808.30, while the Nasdaq composite was down 274.27 points at 10,435.10.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.19 cents US compared with 73.46 cents US on Wednesday.

The February crude contract was down 39 cents at US$77.90 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$5.14 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$21.20 at US$1,804.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$3.77 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

