Sports

Senators-Red Wings game postponed due to storm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2022 11:09 am

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators’ game Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed due to a severe winter storm forecast for much of Ontario.

The game has been rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. ET.

The Senators are scheduled to host the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. With Friday’s game rescheduled, they will next play Tuesday against Boston at the Canadian Tire Centre.

“While unfortunate that we have to postpone the game, the safety of our players, fans, staff and those working at the arena is our first priority,” Senators president of business operations Anthony LeBlanc said in a statement.

Tickets purchased for Friday’s game will be honoured on the rescheduled date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

