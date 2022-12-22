Highway 3 closed due to several crashes; expect delays

Drive BC is reporting that Highway 3 is closed in both directions east of Eastgate near the Copper Creek Recreation Site due to multiple crashes.
As of 7 a.m., Drive BC said crews were at the scene, though there was no estimated time of opening.
Trending Now
-
82-year-old Walmart worker can now retire thanks to generous GoFundMe campaign
-
Airplane de-icing fluid ineffective below -29 C: WestJet, Calgary airport
Trending Now
Travellers are being warned that major delays are expected on the route.
Comments