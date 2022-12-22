Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Highway 3 closed due to several crashes; expect delays

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 10:35 am
A portion of Highway 3 is closed due to multiple crashes. This Drive BC cam of the Sunday summit shows that it's empty. View image in full screen
A portion of Highway 3 is closed due to multiple crashes. This Drive BC cam of the Sunday summit shows that it's empty. Courtesy: Drive BC

Drive BC is reporting that Highway 3 is closed in both directions east of Eastgate near the Copper Creek Recreation Site due to multiple crashes.

As of 7 a.m., Drive BC said crews were at the scene, though there was no estimated time of opening.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Travellers are being warned that major delays are expected on the route.

Drive BC is reporting that Highway 3 is closed in both directions east of Eastgate near the Copper Creek Recreation Site due to multiple crashes. View image in full screen
Drive BC is reporting that Highway 3 is closed in both directions east of Eastgate near the Copper Creek Recreation Site due to multiple crashes. Courtesy: Drive BC
RoadsHighway 3Drive BCEastgateTravellerCopper CreekCopper Creek Recreation Site
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers