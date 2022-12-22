Highway 3 closed due to several crashes; expect delays

Send this page to someone via email

Drive BC is reporting that Highway 3 is closed in both directions east of Eastgate near the Copper Creek Recreation Site due to multiple crashes.

⛔ CLOSED – #BCHwy3 is closed in both directions east of Eastgate near the Copper Creek Recreation Site due to several vehicle incidents. Crews are on scene. No estimated time of opening. Expect major delays. #Princeton #HopeBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 22, 2022

As of 7 a.m., Drive BC said crews were at the scene, though there was no estimated time of opening.

Travellers are being warned that major delays are expected on the route.