A Regina man faces child pornography charges following an investigation that started Nov. 8.
Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit said child pornography was being uploaded to a social media program.
Officers said a search warrant was executed Wednesday at a Regina residence where they identified the offences taking place, and electronic devices were examined which provided evidence of the offences.
Police say Carlin Stulberg, 35, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.
Stulberg was released from custody with multiple conditions, and police say his next court date is set for Feb. 6.
