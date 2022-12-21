Menu

Traffic

Coquihalla Highway closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 8:05 pm
The Coquihalla Highway as seen on a traffic camera Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
The Coquihalla Highway as seen on a traffic camera Wednesday afternoon. DriveBC

The Coquihalla Highway was closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt on Wednesday, as crews responded to a “vehicle incident.”

DriveBC said the incident happened somewhere south of the Shylock Road exit.

Read more: Vancouver International Airport’s ground stop lifted but arriving international flights limited

It was not immediately clear if there were injuries.

Traffic cameras in the area showed icy and snowy conditions on the road.

Much of southern B.C. remained under extreme cold and arctic outflow warnings on Wednesday.

“Icy road conditions with freezing temperatures are creating road hazards that are difficult to maintain and/or manage at this time,” highway contractor Emil Anderson Maintenance posted to Twitter.

Read more: Extreme cold weather warnings issued for most of B.C. Wednesday

Drivers were urged to use Highway 1 or Highway 3 as alternative routes.

There was no immediate timeline for the route to reopen.

