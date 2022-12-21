Coquihalla Highway closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt

See more sharing options

The Coquihalla Highway was closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt on Wednesday, as crews responded to a “vehicle incident.”

DriveBC said the incident happened somewhere south of the Shylock Road exit.

It was not immediately clear if there were injuries.

Traffic cameras in the area showed icy and snowy conditions on the road.

🚨HWY 5 CLOSURE ALERT 🚨#Hwy5 is now closed between #Hope and #Merritt in both directions. Icy road conditions with freezing temperatures are creating road hazards that are difficult to maintain and/or manage at this time. pic.twitter.com/E4wnnM9s8r — Emil Anderson Maintenance | Fraser Valley (@EAMOperations) December 22, 2022

Much of southern B.C. remained under extreme cold and arctic outflow warnings on Wednesday.

“Icy road conditions with freezing temperatures are creating road hazards that are difficult to maintain and/or manage at this time,” highway contractor Emil Anderson Maintenance posted to Twitter.

Drivers were urged to use Highway 1 or Highway 3 as alternative routes.

There was no immediate timeline for the route to reopen.