Kelowna, B.C. drops 1,500 metric tonnes of sand on icy city streets in 36 hours

Crews are making some headway clearing snow from streets around Kelowna, B.C.

It’s been 24 hours since snow stopped falling and there are 23 units currently clearing and sanding roadways in the city.

“We’ve spread 1,500 metric tonnes of sand in the last 36 hours,” said roadways operations manager Andrew Schwerdtfeger.

“As residential snow clearing continues, we need to regularly return to the busier roadways to sand them as vehicle traffic compresses the snow and polishes it so it becomes slippery.”

Efforts are focused on hillside and Priority Three routes, but crews are returning to Priority One and Priority Two routes for sanding as needed.

Priority One roads are large arterials like Gordon Drive and Rutland Road, Priority Two routes include collector roads with steep hills, sharp curves, school zones, emergency vehicle stations and transit routes, and Priority Three routes are local and residential roads.

Residential road clearing is expected to be completed by Thursday afternoon.

The city said there are also five sidewalk units clearing walkways surrounding city property and along arterial routes., a team of 14 people clearing transit stops and seven contracted trucks hauling sand to city facilities.

City crews have begun collecting snow in the middle of roads in Kelowna’s urban centres to ensure there is room in parking and curbside areas ahead of more snow forecast for Thursday and Friday.

City crews are scheduled to work 24/7 through the holidays in anticipation of this additional snowfall.