RCMP seek help identifying suspect in summer sexual assault in Wetaskiwin

RCMP in Wetaskiwin, about an hour south of Edmonton, are asking for help finding a man who allegedly groped and kissed a stranger in early summer.
At about 9:45 p.m. on May 28, 2022, police said a girl was standing on the sidewalk south of Wetaskiwin City Hall when four young men in a red four-door sedan pulled up.
One of the men, described as having dirty blond and messy shoulder length hair, got out of the car and offered the girl alcohol. The man was wearing white or beige pants, a red sweater and black shoes.
When she refused, the suspect forced her to the ground and started to kiss and grope her. The man got back in the car with the other men and drove away, police said.
The other men in the car are described as young men with shoulder length hair.
RCMP is asking for anyone who may know the identities of the men involved to call the Wetaskiwin general investigation section at 780-312-7200 or local police or submit tips through Crimestoppers.
