Flight delays and cancellations at Kelowna’s airport as chaotic travel conditions continue

Following a chaotic and largely unsuccessful travel day for many leaving the Okanagan, Kelowna International Airport is now reporting that long lineups, delays and cancellations still persist.
Kelowna airport officials said as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, there were eight cancellations and 20 delays for flights arriving and departing out of YLW. Five additional flights have been added by airlines Wednesday to help get passengers on their way.
YLW is anticipating more than 8,000 arriving and departing passengers; a typical day at YLW would see just over 5,000 passengers.
“As with any adverse weather situation, this one continues to evolve,” airport officials said in a press release.
“Passengers are asked to check with their airline for the most up to date flight information before coming to the airport. To help speed up the experience at YLW, passengers should complete as much as they can online before arriving at the airport, including checking-in, paying fees, and retrieve their boarding passes.”
Despite inclement weather, the airport has remained open and operational throughout and conditions are less ideal at Vancouver’s airport.
The runways at Vancouver International Airport are still congested with many grounded airplanes due to recent snowfall, officials said early Wednesday morning, however, Tuesday’s ground stop has been lifted.
To help with departing airplanes, the airport is temporarily limiting arriving international flights for two days.
