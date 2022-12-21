Menu

Flight delays and cancellations at Kelowna’s airport as chaotic travel conditions continue

By Kathy Michaels The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2022 2:25 pm
Widespread flight cancelations and delays at Kelowna airport
In the span of just three days more than 90 flights into or out of Kelowna International Airport have been cancelled. That's leaving some passengers in limbo with no answers about when or if they will be able to get home for the holidays.

Following a chaotic and largely unsuccessful travel day for many leaving the Okanagan, Kelowna International Airport is now reporting that long lineups, delays and cancellations still persist.

Kelowna airport officials said as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, there were eight cancellations and 20 delays for flights arriving and departing out of YLW. Five additional flights have been added by airlines Wednesday to help get passengers on their way.

Kelowna cab drivers voice frustrations over added airport user fee

YLW is anticipating more than 8,000 arriving and departing passengers; a typical day at YLW would see just over 5,000 passengers.

“As with any adverse weather situation, this one continues to evolve,” airport officials said in a press release.

Kelowna airport now has what will be an iconic landmark for generations to come

“Passengers are asked to check with their airline for the most up to date flight information before coming to the airport. To help speed up the experience at YLW, passengers should complete as much as they can online before arriving at the airport, including checking-in, paying fees, and retrieve their boarding passes.”

Read more: Vancouver International Airport’s ground stop lifted but arriving international flights limited

Despite inclement weather, the airport has remained open and operational throughout and conditions are less ideal at Vancouver’s airport.

The runways at Vancouver International Airport are still congested with many grounded airplanes due to recent snowfall, officials said early Wednesday morning, however, Tuesday’s ground stop has been lifted.

To help with departing airplanes, the airport is temporarily limiting arriving international flights for two days.

