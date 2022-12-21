Facebook page against Gail Benoit deemed cyber vigilantism, N.S. court rules

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia woman has been granted a cyber-protection order by the provincial supreme court after claiming that a Facebook page named “Stop Gail Benoit From Ever Dealing With Dogs” amounted to cyber-bullying.

According to the court’s decision, posts on the Facebook page included allegations Benoit was “watching people’s homes” to steal pets, a threat to “beat Ms. Benoit to a pulp,” and comments that showed a “willingness to harm” her.

In a decision released this month, Justice Diane Rowe ordered that the page’s administrator, Elizabeth Langille, take down the page and not communicate with Benoit except through legal counsel.

“The evidence that was accepted by the Court, as referenced in this decision, indicates that the “Stop Gail Benoit” Facebook group encouraged members to engage in a new, and disturbing, form of cyber vigilantism, facilitated by social media,” the written decision read.

The Facebook page in question was created on March 27, 2013, the judge noted. The court’s decision was based on screenshots taken by Benoit and her oral submission, because Langille did not make any filings or appear at the hearing in Bridgewater on July 28.

Benoit has been charged and convicted numerous times under the Animal Protection Act over more than a decade.

The charges include selling animals without a veterinary certificate of health, refusing to give information to an inspector or peace officer, animal cruelty and assault. She has previously been banned from buying or selling animals.

“Ms. Benoit has been found guilty in other proceedings of causing harm to animals and to police engaged in animal welfare. That aspect of some of the communications in the group are true,” Rowe wrote in the decision.

However, Rowe found that the group went further — by encouraging “surveillance” and condoning violence.

“In that regard, the Court is satisfied that there is a recklessness in regard to creating a risk of harm to Ms. Benoit, and which readily arises in the context of this group’s activity,” the decision read.

There were no damages awarded.