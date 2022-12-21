Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia Power bond rating downgraded by credit rating agency DBRS Morningstar

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2022 12:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Emera puts Atlantic Loop project on pause after N.S. moves to limit profits'
Emera puts Atlantic Loop project on pause after N.S. moves to limit profits
The viability of a proposed mega power project -- the Atlantic Loop -- could be in question. Nova Scotia Power's parent company says it's putting a pause on spending. The announcement came after Nova Scotia introduced legislation this week to cap power rate increases and limit the utility's profits. Alicia Draus on that story – Oct 21, 2022

A prominent credit rating agency has downgraded the bonds of Nova Scotia’s electrical utility amid the company’s conflicts with the provincial government.

In an announcement published on Tuesday, DBRS Morningstar dropped the rating one notch to BBB high from A low of Nova Scotia Power, an Emera Inc. subsidiary.

Read more: Emera puts clean energy projects in Nova Scotia on hold after rate cap

The agency says the downgrade is due to what it calls the “deterioration in the regulatory environment for the firm.”

Early last month, the Progressive Conservative government capped power rate increases over the next two years to 1.8 per cent _ excluding increases linked to fuel costs and energy efficiency programs.

The rating agency says the rate caps are a problem because of the “significant investment” needed to phase out the utility’s coal-fired generation plants by 2030.

Story continues below advertisement

DBRS Morningstar says the utility can improve its rating if the provincial government doesn’t interfere in the next rate increase application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

