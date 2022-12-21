Broken water main shuts south London, Ont. boulevard, community centre

Send this page to someone via email

Traffic has been halted, buses are being rerouted, and a municipal community centre in London’s south end has been closed as a result of a broken water main, city officials.

The water main break happened Wednesday morning along Jalna Boulevard between Bradley Avenue and Renny Crescent.

As a result, Jalna is closed between Bradley and Sholto Drive for water main repair work, according to the city. It’s unclear how long the repairs are expected to take.

City buses, namely routes 4 and 93, are being detoured in the area until further notice, the London Transit Commission says.

Southbound 4 buses are being detoured left onto Bradley from southbound Jalna, right onto Wellington, right into White Oaks Mall, around the rear of the mall to the four-way stop, and left onto Jalna and onto the regular route. Northbound 4 buses are taking the same detour but in the opposite direction.

Story continues below advertisement

Southbound 93 buses are being detoured from eastbound Bradley, right onto Wellington, right into White Oaks Mall, around the rear of the mall to the four-way stop, and left onto Jalna and onto the regular route.

The South London Community Centre, located at 1119 Jalna Blvd., has also been closed as a result of the water main break, which resulted in water service to the building being shut off.

The community centre will be closed for the rest of the day, and all programming and services for the day have been cancelled, the city said in a media advisory.

“Ontario Works clients will be directed to services and drop-in supports at the nearest location at Westmount Shopping Centre,” the city said.

“The City is working to resolve the issue and will share updates on social media when the community centre reopens.”

We’re working to resolve the issue and will share updates when the community centre reopens.https://t.co/g0Z3Jw1HxW 2/2 — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) December 21, 2022