Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Candlelight vigil planned for victims of Vaughan, Ont. condo shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2022 8:51 am
Click to play video: 'Residents in Vaughan condo where mass shooting killed 5 left searching for answers'
Residents in Vaughan condo where mass shooting killed 5 left searching for answers
WATCH ABOVE: Residents in Vaughan condo where mass shooting killed 5 left searching for answers.

VAUGHAN, Ont. — A candlelight vigil is expected to take place tonight for the victims of a Toronto-area condo shooting.

York Regional Police say five people were killed and one woman seriously injured Sunday night when a 73-year-old gunman went on a shooting rampage in his Vaughan, Ont., condo building before he was shot dead by police.

The vigil is slated to take place at the courtyard outside Vaughan City Hall from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Mayor Steven Del Duca is expected to deliver remarks and the city is asking attendees to bring a candle.

Read more: Police identify victims killed in Vaughan, Ont. condo shooting

Police identified the victims as Rita Camilleri, Vittorio Panza, Russell Manock, Helen Manock, and Naveed Dada.

Story continues below advertisement

Doreen Di Nino’s husband has identified her as the lone survivor of the shooting and says she is resting in hospital after emergency surgery.

VaughanVigilVaughan shootingVaughan Condo Shootingvaughan ontarioVaughan condoVaughan city hallVaughan condo mass shootingvigil vaughan
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers