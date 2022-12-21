Large TV screen, first aid kit stolen from Guelph, Ont. apartment building: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph, Ont., police are looking for someone who stole a TV set and first aid kit from an apartment complex.

Officers were called to a building in the area of Willow and Dawson roads on Monday morning.

Investigators say a white male, 30 to 40 years of age, was seen entering the building around 7:30 a.m.

They say entry was gained through an entrance door that was left open as a tenant of the building was leaving.

Investigators say the suspect then made his way to the boiler room and forced his way in.

They say he was seen on surveillance video leaving the building with a 55-inch television and a large red backpack-style first aid kit.

Investigators say the suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black Champions baseball cap, black backpack, and black gloves.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7129, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.