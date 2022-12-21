Menu

Crime

Large TV screen, first aid kit stolen from Guelph, Ont. apartment building: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 21, 2022 4:51 am
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. View image in full screen
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph, Ont., police are looking for someone who stole a TV set and first aid kit from an apartment complex.

Officers were called to a building in the area of Willow and Dawson roads on Monday morning.

Investigators say a white male, 30 to 40 years of age, was seen entering the building around 7:30 a.m.

They say entry was gained through an entrance door that was left open as a tenant of the building was leaving.

Investigators say the suspect then made his way to the boiler room and forced his way in.

Read more: Man charged in attempted theft at Guelph church: police

They say he was seen on surveillance video leaving the building with a 55-inch television and a large red backpack-style first aid kit.

Investigators say the suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black Champions baseball cap, black backpack, and black gloves.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7129, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

