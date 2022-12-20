Trent University, faculty ratify new collective agreement

Send this page to someone via email

A new three-year collective agreement between Trent University and its full-time faculty was ratified on Tuesday.

The university and the Trent University Faculty Association (TUFA) jointly announced that the university’s board of governors had ratified a new three-year collective agreement with TUFA following ratification by TUFA on Dec. 19 when a majority of faculty voted in favour of the agreement.

TUFA represents 295 full-time faculty, limited-term appointments and professional librarians at the university with campuses in Peterborough and Oshawa.

“We are extremely pleased to have been able to reach an agreement that achieves, among other things, mutually important goals that will enhance equity, diversity, inclusion and Indigenization within the ranks of faculty and academic librarians at Trent,” said Dr. Susan Wurtele, chief negotiator for TUFA.

Story continues below advertisement

Highlights of the agreement tentatively signed on Dec. 9 include:

a commitment to advance equity, diversity, inclusion, and Indigenization in personnel processes and the faculty ranks

inclusion of standards to evaluate teaching, research and service for the purposes of promotion, tenure and merit processes

enhanced recognition of service work to the university community

improvements to health and dental benefit plans

across-the-board increases to salaries in each year of the agreement

“This new collective agreement demonstrates the University’s commitment to the vital role that our faculty play in delivering world-class teaching, research and service that our students, sector and communities have come to expect,” said Dr. Leo Groarke, president and vice-chancellor of Trent. “An investment in our faculty is an investment in the long-term sustainability of our institution.”