Winnipeg police arrest man after fleeing, getting stuck in snow with stolen vehicle

A man has been arrested after fleeing and getting stuck in the snow driving what Winnipeg police say was a stolen vehicle from East Kildonan on Sunday.
On Monday at close to 6 p.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the Spence neighbourhood.
As they attempted the stop, the suspect sped off and became stranded in the snow. He then fled on foot.
Read more: Winnipeg cops interrupt drug deal, seize cocaine, Percocet, cash
The man was then arrested after a short on-foot pursuit in the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue.
Police say the he gave a false name upon his arrest and several items were seized after a search of the vehicle and the suspect including:
-
CTV News head Michael Melling reassigned after Lisa LaFlamme fallout
-
Will Canadian airports change carry on liquid limits amid U.K. plans? What we know
- Glock-style BB handgun
- Large knife
- Bow with arrows
- Baseball bat
- Approximately 8 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value = $400)
- Approximately .5 grams of fentanyl (estimated street value = $75)
- Quantity of cocaine in powder and rock form (estimated street value = $450)
- Approximately 60 oxybutynin prescription pills
- Approximately 3.3 grams of cannabis (estimated street value = $50)
- Approximately 1.3 grams of cannabis oil shatter (estimated street value = $32)
Police say the suspect had two arrest warrants out on his name.
Consequently, a 28-year-old man from Winnipeg remains in custody and is facing several charges as well as several offence notices under the Provincial Highway Traffic Act and the Liquor, Gaming & Cannabis Control Act.
Comments