Crime

Winnipeg police arrest man after fleeing, getting stuck in snow with stolen vehicle

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 5:07 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

A man has been arrested after fleeing and getting stuck in the snow driving what Winnipeg police say was a stolen vehicle from East Kildonan on Sunday.

On Monday at close to 6 p.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the Spence neighbourhood.

As they attempted the stop, the suspect sped off and became stranded in the snow. He then fled on foot.

Read more: Winnipeg cops interrupt drug deal, seize cocaine, Percocet, cash

The man was then arrested after a short on-foot pursuit in the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue.

Police say the he gave a false name upon his arrest and several items were seized after a search of the vehicle and the suspect including:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Glock-style BB handgun
  • Large knife
  • Bow with arrows
  • Baseball bat
  • Approximately 8 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value = $400)
  • Approximately .5 grams of fentanyl (estimated street value = $75)
  • Quantity of cocaine in powder and rock form (estimated street value = $450)
  • Approximately 60 oxybutynin prescription pills
  • Approximately 3.3 grams of cannabis (estimated street value = $50)
  • Approximately 1.3 grams of cannabis oil shatter (estimated street value = $32)

Police say the suspect had two arrest warrants out on his name.

Consequently, a 28-year-old man from Winnipeg remains in custody and is facing several charges as well as several offence notices under the Provincial Highway Traffic Act and the Liquor, Gaming & Cannabis Control Act.

Winnipeg police make arrests in 3D-printed gun probe

 

