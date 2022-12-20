Winnipeg police arrest man after fleeing, getting stuck in snow with stolen vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after fleeing and getting stuck in the snow driving what Winnipeg police say was a stolen vehicle from East Kildonan on Sunday.

On Monday at close to 6 p.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the Spence neighbourhood.

As they attempted the stop, the suspect sped off and became stranded in the snow. He then fled on foot.

The man was then arrested after a short on-foot pursuit in the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue.

Police say the he gave a false name upon his arrest and several items were seized after a search of the vehicle and the suspect including:

Glock-style BB handgun

Large knife

Bow with arrows

Baseball bat

Approximately 8 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value = $400)

Approximately .5 grams of fentanyl (estimated street value = $75)

Quantity of cocaine in powder and rock form (estimated street value = $450)

Approximately 60 oxybutynin prescription pills

Approximately 3.3 grams of cannabis (estimated street value = $50)

Approximately 1.3 grams of cannabis oil shatter (estimated street value = $32)

Police say the suspect had two arrest warrants out on his name.

Consequently, a 28-year-old man from Winnipeg remains in custody and is facing several charges as well as several offence notices under the Provincial Highway Traffic Act and the Liquor, Gaming & Cannabis Control Act.