London, Ont. Salvation Army in need, short $100K for 2022 Christmas Kettle goal

With less than a week until Christmas, the Salvation Army in London, Ont., is still about $100,000 short of its goal for its annual Kettle Campaign.

Officials said they’re just over 80 per cent of the way to reaching their $550,000 goal.

“Our kettles are out until noon on Christmas Eve,” said Nancy Kerr, executive director for the London Salvation Army. “So, we have about three and a half days to reach that mark.”

The local Salvation Army says it supports more than 1,000 people and families each month.

In 2021, the local campaign helped more than 4,100 families at Christmas and gave out more than 6,500 bags of toys.

Donations from the Christmas Kettle Campaign make up “a large percentage of the funds the organization needs to provide front-line support services to Canadians throughout the year,” according to officials.

On Tuesday, the international Christian organization announced that it is experiencing a “worrying decrease” in donations on a national level towards the campaign, reporting that it is $9 million behind its donation goal.

“We’re very worried. We have never seen a need this great while experiencing a lag in donations,” Lt.-Col. John Murray, territorial secretary for communications, said in a press release. “Many of those impacted are no longer the most vulnerable in society – they could be a friend, neighbour or family member.

“People who have donated in the past are now finding themselves needing our help this season.”

Donations from the campaign go to support the Salvation Army food bank as well as the Christmas Hamper Program, which provides those in need with a food hamper and a gift card to help them enjoy a more stress-free traditional Christmas celebration over the holidays.

Additionally, toys and clothes are also gathered and donated to children in need around the holidays through the hamper program.

“We’re giving out over 1,000 bags of toys a day,” Kerr said. “We just need that little push to help us make sure that we’re able to pack a bag for every child who’s registered with us.”

She said that their greatest need for toys is for boys and girls ages five to eight.

“Things like puzzles, cars and trucks, colouring books and crayons are always a huge need,” Kerr said. “Even hats and mittens. It’s such a basic thing, but we usually run out of them, and we’d love to put them in every bag if we can.”

Kerr said that while putting out a call for more donations for their hamper program and kettle campaign with the merriest holiday only five days away, the London community continues to show its support.

“One hundred thousand dollars is a lofty goal. But we know that London has come through for us in the past and helped us reach it. So, we’re pretty positive that we’ll make that goal again,” she said.

“We’re in all the malls with our kettles, and if you don’t have cash on you, which many people don’t, you can just tap that machine with your credit or debit card and your donation will go right directly to us.”

She added that the donations are not just a symbol of community support, but also bring “messages of hope.”

“It shows those who are in need that the community is rallying around them, and I hope that brings them hope that there’s a brighter future ahead for them,” she said. “To the community, we are so appreciative of them and the support that they bring to us (because) we wouldn’t be able to run a lot of the programs we run without their support.

“Whether it’s monetary donations or physical donations of toys and canned foods, we can’t thank them enough.”

Toy donations are being accepted at the Western Fair District Agriplex from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Westmount Shopping Centre, CF Masonville Place and White Oaks Mall will be hosting a drop-off location until Dec. 24.

The Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope at 281 Wellington St. is also open 24 hours for donations.

For more information about the campaign and where to donate online, visit the Salvation Army website.