COVID-19: HKPR reports 2 new deaths, 3 new hospitalizations; outbreak at Haliburton hospital

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports two new COVID-19 deaths and 90 new lab-confirmed cases, including three new hospitalized cases, over the past week.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard reported the following data (covering Dec. 11 to Dec. 17) for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County, as of Tuesday afternoon:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 92 — up from 48 reported on Dec. 13. Among the 92 active lab-confirmed cases are 65 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (up from 28), 15 in Northumberland County (down from 15) and 12 in Haliburton County (up from three)

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 150 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared — two more since the Dec. 13 update. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 89 deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, nine in Haliburton County and 52 in Northumberland County (up from 50).

Hospitalized cases: Three new hospitalizations and no new intensive care admissions since the Dec. 13 update. There have been 254 hospitalized cases in 2022 and 439 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. There have been 39 ICU admissions this year thus far. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported six inpatients with COVID-19 as of noontime Tuesday. COVID-19 was identified as the primary cause of admission for one patient.

(Note: The health unit says there may be “reporting lags” on deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions that may not be included at the time of the dashboard publishing.)

Cumulative cases: There have been 7,654 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 11,961 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 3,986 lab-confirmed cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 865 lab-confirmed cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment, call 1-833-943-3900, or book online.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only in “high-risk settings.” New outbreaks since the Dec. 13 update:

Haliburton Highlands Health Service in Haliburton: Outbreak declared Dec. 18 in the hospital’s in-patient department. Five confirmed patient cases were reported. The department is closed to any further admissions and visitors.

Outbreak declared Dec. 18 in the hospital’s in-patient department. Five confirmed patient cases were reported. The department is closed to any further admissions and visitors. Haliburton Highlands Health Service — Hospital-acute care facility in Minden: Declared Dec. 19.

Declared Dec. 19. Hyland Crest long-term care home in Minden: Declared Dec. 16.

long-term care home in Minden: Declared Dec. 16. Golden Pond Retirement Residence in Codrington: Declared Dec. 14.

Other active outbreaks:

Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Dec. 11. Details were not immediately available. The 65-bed site was in the national spotlight in March 2020 when it was one of the first long-term care homes in the country dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak — which was declared over in mid-May 2020 — claimed the lives of 28 residents and a spouse of a resident.

in Bobcaygeon: Declared Dec. 11. Details were not immediately available. The 65-bed site was in the national spotlight in March 2020 when it was one of the first long-term care homes in the country dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak — which was declared over in mid-May 2020 — claimed the lives of 28 residents and a spouse of a resident. Central East Correctional Centre (Unit 9A) in Lindsay: Declared Nov. 28.

(Unit 9A) in Lindsay: Declared Nov. 28. Extendicare: The Landmark long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared Nov. 29.

Outbreaks recently declared over:

Adelaide Place Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 5 and lifted on Dec. 14.