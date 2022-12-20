Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian suffers significant injuries in collision with vehicle: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 20, 2022 3:21 pm
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph Police Service are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian in the south end of the city.

Emergency services were called to an area on Teal Drive near Milson Crescent around 10 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say a 25-year-old woman was walking along the road near the curb toward a bus stop.

They say she was struck from behind by a vehicle and knocked to the ground.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The victim sustained what is being described as significant head and facial trauma but investigators say her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Read more: Impaired driving charge laid after pedestrian struck, Guelph police say

Police ask witnesses to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7144.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are also reminding pedestrians that, as per the Highway Traffic Act, they should walk facing oncoming traffic if forced to walk on the road.

Motorists are reminded to be prepared for weather conditions such as bright sun.

CollisionGuelph NewsPedestrianVehicleInjuriesTraumaGuelph Police Serviceemergency servies
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers