Pedestrian suffers significant injuries in collision with vehicle: Guelph police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph Police Service are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian in the south end of the city.

Emergency services were called to an area on Teal Drive near Milson Crescent around 10 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say a 25-year-old woman was walking along the road near the curb toward a bus stop.

They say she was struck from behind by a vehicle and knocked to the ground.

The victim sustained what is being described as significant head and facial trauma but investigators say her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police ask witnesses to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7144.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are also reminding pedestrians that, as per the Highway Traffic Act, they should walk facing oncoming traffic if forced to walk on the road.

Motorists are reminded to be prepared for weather conditions such as bright sun.