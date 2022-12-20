Menu

Canada

S&P/TSX composite up in late Tuesday morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2022 11:49 am
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG

TORONTO — Gains in the energy and financial sectors helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher, while U.S. stock markets were mixed in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index up 58.30 points at 19,259.06.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.91 points at 32,777.45. The S&P 500 index was down 5.18 points at 3,812.48, while the Nasdaq composite was down 42.75 points at 10,503.28.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.41 cents US compared with 73.24 cents US on Monday.

The February crude contract was down two cents at US$75.36 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 45 cents at US$5.40 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$28.10 at US$1825.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$3.80 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

