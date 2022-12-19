Menu

Health

Holiday visits return to N.S. long-term care homes, but health precautions remain

By Amber Fryday Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 4:31 pm
Click to play video: 'N.S. top doctor warns of influenza spread amid holidays'
N.S. top doctor warns of influenza spread amid holidays
WATCH: Nova Scotia's top doctor says COVID activity in the province is low, but that's not the case when it comes to RSV and influenza. Dr. Strang says typical flu seasons are eight to 10 weeks long, so while things could be starting to stabilize, there's still a long way to go.

After almost three years of COVID restrictions, the holidays will look a little different for those living in long-term care this year in Nova Scotia.

For the first time since 2019, residents will be able to visit family members or have visitors at their facilities.

“This holiday season we are so excited to be able to open up the doors to visitors, to family and friends,” said Michele Lowe, the executive director of Nursing Homes of Nova Scotia Association.

Read more: Nova Scotia sees big spike in flu cases, doctor refers to it as ‘epidemic’

All long-term care facilities in the province will be open for the holidays. While there aren’t any visitor restrictions in place, visitors are required to wear masks and self-assess for cold and flu-like symptoms.

“If you have any kind of symptom at all you really should not come to visit your loved one in long-term care,” said Lowe, “Public Health has been very vocal about that.

“Please ensure if you are going to visit anyone in long-term care that you are symptom free.”

As well, loved ones are permitted to take their family member home for the holidays — with some conditions.

“We’ve asked that they not take them out if there are folks in the family who are not feeling well. We’ve also recommended when they’re not eating and in larger groups to keep their masks on,” said Krista Beeler, the CEO of Dykeland Lodge, a long-term care home in Windsor.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia report looks at impact of COVID-19 restrictions on long-term care residents'
Nova Scotia report looks at impact of COVID-19 restrictions on long-term care residents

In Halifax, folks at Northwood will have the opportunity to share a meal with their family member in their room on Christmas Day.

Lisa Carr, the infection control specialist at Northwood, says they have special measures they’ll be using.

“We have a screening process in place of course, hand hygiene and changing of masks before entering the units,” she said.

Read more: Canada could see COVID-19 uptick in new year, country’s top doctor warns

With RSV and influenza infecting many homes this year, Lowe says there is concern about the risk to residents, but plans are in place to keep people safe.

“Staff again have become very adept at knowing whether or not they’re symptomatic or whether there are signs or symptoms in residents that they see and they have a very strict protocol that they follow just to minimize any risk to our vulnerable population,” she said.

COVID-19Long-term CareNursing HomesNS COVID-19Halifax COVID-19COVID-19 long-term carecovid-19 nursing homes
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

