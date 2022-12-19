Waterloo police officer from Exeter, Ont. facing child pornography charges

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say that one of its officers has been arrested in connection with an online child sexual exploitation investigation conducted by provincial police.

According to a release from the OPP, officers conducted a search of a home in Exeter on Nov. 22, and seized a number of electronic devices.

They say their investigation led to the arrest of 36-year-old Matthew Kennedy, who has been charged with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

A release from Waterloo police said that the accused has been released from custody and will appear in court in January.

They say that Kennedy had already been suspended due to unrelated Police Service Act charges before the tribunal. They did not specify the charges.

Waterloo police said he was suspended with pay as required by the Police Service Act.

OPP are reminding parents to “take a proactive approach to help protect their children by speaking about internet safety.”

“Members of the community are asked to remain vigilant on behalf of children and report any instance of child sexual abuse material,” wrote OPP Det. Insp. Jordan Whitesell of the counter exploitation and missing persons section. “Together we can make a difference in the struggle against child exploitation.”