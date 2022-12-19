Menu

Canada

Police investigate reports man offered rides for ice cream near elementary school in east Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 2:59 pm
Police are investigating reports of a man approaching children in a Honda Ridgeline truck outside W.H. Ballard Elementary School last Thursday offering rides to get ice cream. View image in full screen
Police are investigating reports of a man approaching children in a Honda Ridgeline truck outside W.H. Ballard Elementary School last Thursday offering rides to get ice cream. Hamilton police

Police are seeking help from the public as they investigate reports a man asked children outside a public elementary school in Hamilton’s east end if they wanted a ride to get ice cream.

Investigators are asking residents or drivers who were near WH Ballard Public Elementary School on Dunsmure Road around 3 p.m. on Thursday and may have seen the “stranger” to reach out to police.

Story continues below advertisement

The person of interest, believed to be in his 60s, was driving a grey/silver Honda Ridgeline with dark tinted windows, according to Hamilton police.

He’s described as a bearded man who wore a black T-shirt and had a “stocky build.”

Read more: Suspect in Windsor, Ont. murder could be hiding in another city, police say

Detectives are also looking for security cam footage from businesses and residences between the hours of 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 15.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police.

