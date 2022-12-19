Guelph, Ont. man charged with assaulting police after being arrested on outstanding charges

A Guelph, Ont., police officer is no worse for wear after allegedly taking a foot to the face while arresting a suspect.
Investigators with Guelph Police Service say officers were on patrol Friday when they located a man around 1 p.m. who was known to have missed court on outstanding charges.
Those charges include weapons possession and obstructing police.
Investigators say during the arrest, a struggle ensued between the man and police resulting in one of the officers being kicked in the face.
The officer did not suffer any injuries.
A 31-year-old man from Guelph is charged with assaulting police and failing to attend court.
He was released on bail and is scheduled to make a court appearance in Guelph on Jan. 27.
