Guelph, Ont. man charged with assaulting police after being arrested on outstanding charges

A Guelph, Ont., police officer is no worse for wear after allegedly taking a foot to the face while arresting a suspect.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say officers were on patrol Friday when they located a man around 1 p.m. who was known to have missed court on outstanding charges.

Those charges include weapons possession and obstructing police.

Investigators say during the arrest, a struggle ensued between the man and police resulting in one of the officers being kicked in the face.

The officer did not suffer any injuries.

A 31-year-old man from Guelph is charged with assaulting police and failing to attend court.

He was released on bail and is scheduled to make a court appearance in Guelph on Jan. 27.