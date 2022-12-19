Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph, Ont. man charged with assaulting police after being arrested on outstanding charges

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 19, 2022 2:13 pm
Guelph Police Services headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Services headquarters. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A Guelph, Ont., police officer is no worse for wear after allegedly taking a foot to the face while arresting a suspect.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say officers were on patrol Friday when they located a man around 1 p.m. who was known to have missed court on outstanding charges.

Those charges include weapons possession and obstructing police.

Investigators say during the arrest, a struggle ensued between the man and police resulting in one of the officers being kicked in the face.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The officer did not suffer any injuries.

Read more: Police investigate assault of senior in Guelph

A 31-year-old man from Guelph is charged with assaulting police and failing to attend court.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released on bail and is scheduled to make a court appearance in Guelph on Jan. 27.

 

AssaultGuelph NewsArrestofficerGuelph Police Servicekickedoutstanding charges
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers