Canada

Building trust with communities a top priority, new Toronto police chief says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2022 3:31 pm
Incoming Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw salutes during the national anthem at a police change of command ceremony in Toronto, Monday, Dec.19, 2022. View image in full screen
Incoming Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw salutes during the national anthem at a police change of command ceremony in Toronto, Monday, Dec.19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Toronto‘s new police chief says his priority in the role is building trust with communities in the city that feel the force has failed them in past.

Myron Demkiw says his top tasks as Toronto’s top cop will be working with the city’s communities to improve trust in the service, accelerating police reform by implementing their recommendations and working with partner organizations to ensure safety.

Read more: Toronto police name Myron Demkiw as new chief

Demkiw was sworn in as chief of police earlier today during a change-of-command ceremony at Toronto Police Headquarters, where he took over from interim chief James Ramer for a three-year term.

When the 56-year-old police veteran’s appointment was announced in September it was met with critism from LGBTQ groups and community members, who opposed the appointment because of Demkiw’s involvement in a September 2000 bathhouse raid.

Read more: Toronto Police Deputy Chief James Ramer named interim chief effective Aug. 1

Demkiw says Toronto the LGBTQ community’s trust and confidence in the force has been shaken through a number of instances over many years, and he will focus on the entire relationship in addition to the day of the raid.

He says ahead of his appointment he began meeting with LGBTQ community leaders, who asked him to issue an apology, which he says he is prepared to do but wants to first understand impacted communities’ perspectives through engagement and discussions.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

